MK Dons vs Fleetwood: Form, odds and stats

Home form needs a desperate boost in the arm, as do MK Dons, and they will be looking to this Saturday’s game against Fleetwood Town to get much-needed points on the board.

Liam Manning’s men slipped to 22nd in League One following their 1-1 draw with Burton Albion last weekend, and are four without a win in the third tier.

Fleetwood head to Milton Keynes in 18th with just one defeat in their last eight games, sparking a recovery to send them up the charts and away from the drop zone.

Last season, the sides could not be separated in either fixture, with a Scott Twine hat-trick in the 3-3 draw at Stadium MK before a soaking wet 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium. Overall, Dons have claimed wins in five of the 11 meetings between the sides, with Fleetwood winning twice and four draws.

And draws have been the story of the season for Scott Brown’s side, sharing the spoils in 11 of their 20 games this term.

Referee Martin Coy will take charge of the game, his tenth of the season. In nine outings so far, he has booked 30 and sent off two, while awarding four penalties. Anthony Da Costa and Declan Ford will run the lines, with Fourth Official James Vallance.

