MK Dons vs Fleetwood Town: Form, odds and stats ahead of Tuesday night’s game

Joe Mason scored a first half hat-trick against Fleetwood last season as MK Dons ran out 3-1 winners at Stadium MK

After a poor start to the season, Fleetwood Town have found their feet in League One ahead of their trip to Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Simon Grayson’s side lost their first four games of the campaign before picking up a point - a 3-2 win over Cheltenham in mid-August.

Since then, the Cod Army are six matches unbeaten, but their sluggish start means they remain down in 18th. And they head to Milton Keynes coming off the back of two draws against Sunderland and Cambridge United - both finishing 2-2.

Dons meanwhile have hit the ground running this season and are currently seven matches without a defeat, are the division’s top scorers and have won each of their last four games at Stadium MK, most recently the 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

In the nine meetings between the sides down the years, Dons have come out on top five times - winning four out of five times at Stadium MK too - while Fleetwood have two wins, and there have been two draws. Last season, Joe Mason’s hat-trick secured the three points for Dons at Stadium MK in a 3-1 win, while the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Highbury Stadium in May.

Peter Wright takes charge of the game, his eighth game of the season. He has booked 24 players this season but has kept his red card in his pocket, though Dons have played against 10-men in each of their last two games. Wright has not refereed a Dons game since February 2020 and the 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury. Declan Ford and Michael Chard will run the lines with Fourth Official Ryan Whitaker.