MK Dons vs Forest Green Rovers - Build-up from Stadium MK
Head coach Mark Jackson takes charge of his first MK Dons game this afternoon as they play Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK
Head coach Mark Jackson takes charge of his first MK Dons game this afternoon as they play Forest Green Rovers at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Forest Green Rovers - LIVE
Mark Jackson hasn’t had a lot of time to prepare for today’s game, but he is looking forward to the experience
Mark Jackson
I'm going to speak with the staff here who have been working on that game to establish what our plan is going to be. They've been doing some fantastic work and I'll draw on that in the short term. I want to give people responsibility. There are people in there who know the league better than me so I'll be drawing on them and will be looking to get an upturn in results immediately.
Forest Green Rovers manager Ian Burchnall warned of a Dons momentum shift ahead of the game
Ian Burchnall
You sometimes get a short-term life when the manager changes. Liam did a brilliant job last season, he didn’t turn into a bad coach overnight, but the team maye got stuck in a rut. They’ll be hoping that result at the weekend gives them a platform lift off.
They had a wonderful season last year but they lost some big players, and it’s not easy to adapt and adjust. Then you get into poor momentum and that’s what they’ve done.
With the club labouring at the wrong end of the table, a lot of emphasis is resting on the January transfer window and strengthening where Dons are weak.
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting, the man charged with the recruitment process, admitted he got things wrong in the summer which has led to Dons’ dismal first-half of the season and cost Liam Manning his job as head coach - READ MORE HERE
And chairman Pete Winkelman says big things have to be done next month, but he cannot promise it will solve all of the side’s issues - CONTINUE HERE
Mark Jackson left Leeds for MK Dons on Friday, taking up his first job as head coach. The 45-year-old had a solid playing career before taking up coaching roles at Elland Road in the academy system there. Prompted to the first team earlier this year, Jackson was credited with helping keep the Yorkshire side in the Premier League by boss Jesse Marsch.
Now though, he wants to lead Dons up the League One standings.
“It has been a crazy few days, but my emotions are pure excitement,” he said. “I want to build something special at the club.
“In the short term, we know what the targets and ambitions are, but in my discussions with the club, it's clear to see it's a club with a togetherness will get us out of the position we're in.”
Neither side are where they want to be in the League One table this Christmas. Just one spot separates the sides this Boxing Day, but a win could lift either side out of the bottom four come the close of play.
Dons will be looking to capitalise on their ‘new manager bounce’ after installing Mark Jackson as head coach on Friday, while building on the momentum picked up in the 2-0 win over Portsmouth last time out.
Forest Green have won three of their last four heading to Stadium MK, but were thumped 4-0 at Pride Park by Derby County last time out.