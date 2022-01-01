MK Dons vs Gillingham: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons return to action on New Year’s Day when they take on Gillingham at Stadium MK

The curtain raises on a brand new year with the visit of Gillingham to Stadium MK on Saturday.

And Liam Manning will be eager to bring in the new year with a repeat performance against the Gills. When the sides met last, back in September, Dons came from behind to thump Steve Evans’ men 4-1 at Priestfield to win there for only the second time in the club’s history.

To stack odds further in Dons’ favour, Gillingham have lost on their last four trips to Stadium MK, with their only win coming in April 2014.

This season has been a struggle for the Gills, currently sat in the bottom four at the half-way stage, and coming off the back of six consecutive defeats, and without a game since December 11. Their last win came in mid-October.

Playing on New Year’s Day, Dons have won their last two, including a 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers and a thumping 6-0 win over Cambridge United.

Charles Breakspear will take charge of the game on Saturday. Infamous in the EFL, the referee has booked 92 players in his 20 games this season, with two red cards dished out too. Dons fans saw him earlier this season at Stadium MK when he oversaw the 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic. And though Mr Breakspear’s decisions usually raise an eyebrow or two, Dons have won the last nine times he has taken charge of them.

Steven Plane and Christopher Husband will run the lines, with Fourth Official David Rock.