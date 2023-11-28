MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons are back in League Two action this evening, taking on Grimsby Town at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE
Eisa brothers reunited
Mo and brother Abo are involved in the game tonight in another big night for the Eisa family.
The pair made their debuts for Sudan a couple of weeks ago, and are both named on the bench for their respective clubs tonight
Grimsby's team to face MK Dons
Here's how the Mariners line-up tonight
MK Dons team news
Unchanged for MK Dons tonight as they take on Grimsby Town.
Team: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Norman, Lewington, Tomlinson, Harvie, Williams, Payne, Gilbey, Grant, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Leko, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Devoy, Dennis
Pre-match odds
According to BetWay, here are the pre-match odds:
MK Dons 7/10
Draw 11/4
Grimsby 16/5
Build-up from Stadium MK
There is a full programme of League Two fixtures this evening, seeing Dons up against Grimsby Town.