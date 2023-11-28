News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons are back in League Two action this evening, taking on Grimsby Town at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 28th Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 18:48 GMT

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

18:55 GMT

Eisa brothers reunited

Mo and brother Abo are involved in the game tonight in another big night for the Eisa family.

The pair made their debuts for Sudan a couple of weeks ago, and are both named on the bench for their respective clubs tonight

18:48 GMT

Grimsby's team to face MK Dons

Here's how the Mariners line-up tonight

18:47 GMT

MK Dons team news

Unchanged for MK Dons tonight as they take on Grimsby Town.

Dean Lewington
Dean Lewington

Team: MacGillivray, O'Hora, Norman, Lewington, Tomlinson, Harvie, Williams, Payne, Gilbey, Grant, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Leko, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Devoy, Dennis

18:37 GMTUpdated 18:38 GMT

Pre-match odds

According to BetWay, here are the pre-match odds:

MK Dons 7/10

Draw 11/4

Grimsby 16/5

18:35 GMT

Build-up from Stadium MK

There is a full programme of League Two fixtures this evening, seeing Dons up against Grimsby Town.

