MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 6th Sep 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 14:15 BST
MK Dons take on Grimsby Town this afternoon in League Two.

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

14:31 BST

Matchday odds

MK Dons - 1/1

Draw - 12/5

Grimsby - 11/5

14:25 BST

Elsewhere in League Two

A mad second-half at Rodney Parade

14:15 BST

Familiar face

Darragh Burnsplaceholder image
Darragh Burns | Getty Images

Winger Darragh Burns returns to Stadium MK after departing the club last January.

The Irishman made 24 appearances for the club in two-and-a-half years at the club, but spent a year on loan back home playing for Shamrock Rovers.

He made the move to Grimsby at the start of this year and has made 18 appearances for the Mariners.

13:47 BST

Grimsby team news

13:46 BSTUpdated 13:47 BST

MK Dons team news

Scott Hoganplaceholder image
Scott Hogan | Jane Russell

Scott Hogan and Kane Wilson come into the side with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing out of the side, and Will Collar on the bench. Looks like they’ll shape up as a 4-4-2.

Youngster Chase Medwynter is named on the bench

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Mellish, Wilson, Ekpiteta, Sanders, Offord, Kelly, Gilbey, Hepburn-Murphy, Hogan, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Crowley, Nemane, Leko, Collar, Lemonheigh-Evans, Medwyinter

13:30 BST

13:29 BST

