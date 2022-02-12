MK Dons vs Ipswich: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate

Ipswich Town are set to bring more than 7,000 travelling fans with them when they head to Stadium MK today.

In front of what will be comfortably the largest away following at MK1 of the season, Dons will be eager to pick up their first win (in normal time) over the Tractor Boys.

Draws have usually been the order of the day, with the last three meetings between the sides ending on level terms.

It was a thrilling encounter when the sides met back in August at Portman Road. Scott Twine’s stunning free-kick cancelled out Macauley Bonne’s first half strike. The Zimbabwean striker then got another with 19 minutes to go before Matt O’Riley equalised again four minutes later. Josh Martin could have won it for Dons but hit the bar in stoppage time.

Six wins in eight matches for the Tractor Boys have seen them climb to ninth in the standings, with their latest a 1-0 win over Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Dons’ recent run of form has seen them rise to third in the standings, level on points with Wigan in second, while head coach Liam Manning claimed the Manager of the Month award for January.

Oliver Langford takes charge of the game this afternoon. He has dished out 75 yellow cards in his 21 matches thus far, sending off two. His last MK Dons game was the Carabao Cup clash with Liverpool in September 2019. Craig Taylor and Ian Cooper will run the lines, with Fourth Official Rebecca Welch.