MK Dons vs Lincoln City - form, odds and stats

Points on the board will be the name of the game for MK Dons this month as they look to escape the relegation zone, and it starts this Saturday at home to Lincoln City.

Without a game last weekend, Dons fell three points from safety in 23rd spot in League One. Mark Jackson will take charge of his second home game, having won the first on Boxing Day against Forest Green Rovers.

Lincoln sit 16th and are going through a torrid run in the league, without a win since November 19 and picking up just three points from a possible 18. They were beaten in their last league outing, doing down 2-1 to Charlton at The Valley, and were beaten on penalties by Accrington in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday night.

Dons have won seven of the 14 meetings between the sides, claiming the spoils in both of the games last season, and winning 2-1 at Stadium MK when the sides met last February.

Mark Jackson will be without captain Dean Lewington who has returned to Stadium MK to begin his rehab after having hamstring surgery last month, while Darragh Burns and Rotherham loanee Josh Kayode are closing in on returns.

Referee Ben Speedie will take charge of the game - his first MK Dons game. In 20 outings this season, he has dished out 83 yellow cards and three reds. Anthony Da Costa and Marc Wilson will run the lines with Fourth Official Marvyn Amphlett.