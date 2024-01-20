News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons vs Morecambe - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons play their first home game of 2024, taking on Morecambe at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 20th Jan 2024, 13:35 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 15:04 GMT

MK Dons vs Morecambe - LIVE

15:04 GMT

Kick-off

Away we go!

14:03 GMT

Morecambe's team to face MK Dons

14:02 GMT

Today's line-up

Filip MarschallFilip Marschall
Filip Marschall

Filip Marschall gets his first start in Dons colours this afternoon as he goes straight into the side to face Morecambe.

Dean Lewington and Cameron Norman drop to the bench, with Daniel Harvie and Ethan Robson returning

Team: Marschall, O'Hora, Harvie, Williams, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Kemp, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Norman, Lewington, Smith, Bate, Leko, Harrison

13:44 GMT

More on Lewis Bate

Lewis BateLewis Bate
Lewis Bate

Dons also added Lewis Bate to their ranks on loan from Leeds

13:42 GMT

More on Filip Marschall

Filip MarschallFilip Marschall
Filip Marschall

MK Dons signed keeper Filip on loan from Aston Villa yesterday.

13:37 GMT

New faces in the MK Dons squad

Dons made two signings on Friday ahead of today's game, bringing in Aston Villa keeper Filip Marschall and Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate - both on loan

13:36 GMT

Good afternoon!

Finally, we're back at Stadium MK!

