MK Dons vs Morecambe - Leko returns as Dons make two changes

It's a big one for us, we can't shy away from it at this stage. We've got to go out there with the mindset to win, but they'll be the same. It's about who can deal with the situation and the magnitide of the game. We've experienced that in the last few games and come through it really well.

We have to be mindful of the threats Morecambe can pose. It's a massive game, but we'll be looking for three points.