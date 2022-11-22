MK Dons vs Newport County: Form, odds and stats

England face Wales in the World Cup this time next week, but first MK Dons will take on Newport County in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The round of 32 clash at Stadium MK pitches the winners of Group C against the runners-up of Group F with a spot in the last 16 on offer. Dons reached the quarter finals of the competition last season - the furthest they have been since the restructuring of the competition.

Dons lost to Cheltenham in their Papa John’s opener, but went on to beat West Ham U21s and Walsall to progress atop their group, while Graham Coughlan’s men beat Exeter City and Southampton U21s but lost out to Forest Green.

Liam Manning’s men head into the clash off the back of two 3-1 defeats in League One, results against play-off chasing sides Derby and Barnsley, but which leave them toiling in 21st, six points from safety.

Leauge Two Newport sit 18th in the table after a win over Gillingham on Saturday, with an FA Cup second round clash against Derby coming up this weekend. They were also beaten 3-0 by Leicester City in the Carabao Cup, with the Foxes progressing to take on Dons next month.

The sides last met in January 202 also in this competition. That night, Newport ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Rodney Parade - their only win over Dons in four matches. The Exiles have only visited Milton Keynes once, and suffered a 2-0 defeat in February 2019 thanks to goals from Ouss Cisse and Chuks Aneke.

Referee Carl Brook will take charge of the game. In 16 matches this term, has has booked 60 yellow cards, one red and pointed to the spot four times. Dons fans last saw him in the 3-0 defeat to Ipswich Town at Portman Road in August. His assistant referees are Leigh Crowhurst and Ian Smedley while the fourth official is Farai Hallam.