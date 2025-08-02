MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - Build-up from Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE
Team news has landed
Pretty straight forward as teams go for MK Dons. Kelly, Thompson-Sommers and Gilbey in the midfield, with Paterson on the bench
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Jones, Gilbey, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Collins
Subs: Trueman, Paterson, Nemane, Leko, Collar, Lemonheigh-Evans, Waller
What the manager said
If they play at their best and don’t win, it’s fine. It’s not great, but I don’t want us to play rubbish and win either. It’s important but I want to see something sustainable, I want to see us play the way we want to play.
If you win the game, you’ve not won the league, if you lose you’re not relegated by Christmas. You get a good look at the league after ten games.
