MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 13:29 BST
The season gets underway this afternoon as MK Dons host Oldham Athletic at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Oldham Athletic - LIVE

13:49 BST

Team news has landed

Pretty straight forward as teams go for MK Dons. Kelly, Thompson-Sommers and Gilbey in the midfield, with Paterson on the bench

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Jones, Gilbey, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Collins

Subs: Trueman, Paterson, Nemane, Leko, Collar, Lemonheigh-Evans, Waller

13:32 BST

What the manager said

If they play at their best and don’t win, it’s fine. It’s not great, but I don’t want us to play rubbish and win either. It’s important but I want to see something sustainable, I want to see us play the way we want to play.

If you win the game, you’ve not won the league, if you lose you’re not relegated by Christmas. You get a good look at the league after ten games.

Paul Warne
13:29 BST

Our match preview

13:27 BST

We're back

