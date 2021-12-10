MK Dons vs Oxford United: Form, odds and stats

Andrew Fisher and Tennai Watson

Dons host another play-off contender in the form of Oxford United this Saturday at Stadium MK.

Karl Robinson, who spent six-and-a-half years as manager of MK Dons from 2010 to 2016, brings the U’s to Milton Keynes in the top six, and are on a remarkable 11 match undefeated streak.

Their last defeat came on October 16 when they were beaten 2-1 by then League One pace setters Plymouth Argyle.

Their 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night saw them reclaim a play-off spot prior to Dons’ Wednesday night clash with Plymouth Argyle (full reaction online).

In eight meetings between the sides, Oxford have claimed three wins to Dons’ two.

Dons have also never beaten Oxford at Stadium MK, conceding deep into stoppage time when the sides met last season when Elliot Lee cancelled out Andrew Surman’s first half strike as the sides shared a 1-1 draw.

Tom Reeves will referee the match. In 18 games this season, he has flashed 66 yellows and two red cards. It will be his first time in charge of either side. Dean Treleaven and Lisa Rashid ill run the lines with Fourth Official Andy Bennett.