Live

MK Dons vs Peterborough United - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 18:28 BST
MK Dons take on Peterborough United at Stadium MK this evening in their penultimate pre-season friendly.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Peterborough United - LIVE

18:52 BST

Peterborough's team to face MK Dons

18:52 BSTUpdated 18:53 BST

MK Dons' team to face Peterborough

Alex Gilbey skippers the side this eveningplaceholder image
Alex Gilbey skippers the side this evening | Jane Russell

Team: MacGillivray, Jones, Sherring, Offord, Tomlinson, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Gilbey, Collins, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy

Subs: Trueman, Lemonheigh-Evans, Collar, Nemane, Hendry, Leko, Waller, Tripp

18:30 BST

Ramping up

Less than two weeks to go before League Two kicks off, Dons take on two League One clubs before the opening day, starting tonight against Posh.

18:28 BST

Back in action

Related topics:Peterborough UnitedStadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice