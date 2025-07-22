Live
MK Dons vs Peterborough United - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Peterborough United at Stadium MK this evening in their penultimate pre-season friendly.
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Peterborough United - LIVE
Peterborough's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons' team to face Peterborough
Team: MacGillivray, Jones, Sherring, Offord, Tomlinson, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Gilbey, Collins, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy
Subs: Trueman, Lemonheigh-Evans, Collar, Nemane, Hendry, Leko, Waller, Tripp
Ramping up
Less than two weeks to go before League Two kicks off, Dons take on two League One clubs before the opening day, starting tonight against Posh.
