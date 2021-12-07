MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle - form, odds and stats

Sky Sports cameras will be covering tomorrow night’s game between MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK

Television cameras will focus in on Stadium MK tomorrow night for the League One clash between play-off hopefuls MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle.

Ryan Lowe’s men had a brilliant start to the season and were the division’s pace-setters for a while but have dropped to fourth spot recently after losing three matches on the spin. They returned to winning ways on Sunday when they beat Rochdale at Spotland in the FA Cup second round.

Dons haven’t kicked a ball in a week after beating Leyton Orient in the Papa John’s Trophy on penalties last Tuesday. League form sees them sat up in sixth spot. Home form has been strong for Liam Manning’s side, winning six of their nine games at Stadium MK and losing only two.

There have been just six meetings between the two sides down the years, with Plymouth claiming four wins to Dons’ two. Last season, home wins were the order for both sides, with Scott Fraser’s 89th minute penalty claiming the spoils in a 2-1 for Dons at Stadium MK. Prior to that defeat, Plymouth had won on both of their previous trips to Milton Keynes.

Three of Plymouth’s squad had previously called Stadium MK home - Jordan Houghton and Kieran Agard left the club last summer, while Brendan Galloway departed in 2014. Manager Lowe also spent a season at the club in 2012/13.

Samuel Barrott will take charge of the match on Wednesday - his 20th game of the season. Yet to flash his red card this term, he has booked 78 players. He last took charge of Dons in February and the thrilling 4-3 win over Northampton Town. Darren Blunden and Stuart Butler will run the lines, with Fourth Official Nicholas Cooper.