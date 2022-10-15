MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle: Two changes to the side as Holland and Barry come in

Steven has done a great job there, but it has been a consistent team. There hasn't been a drastic change in the team, the line-up is very consistent and that helps hitting the ground running. Fair play to him for that, he has them in a really good place. They're doing really well while we're having a tough time. So the expectation will be on them. No-one expects us to get something from the game, so we can go out and be brave and change the momentum of how we're playing at the moment.