MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle: Two changes to the side as Holland and Barry come in
League One leaders Plymouth Argyle visit Stadium MK this afternoon to take on struggling MK Dons
MK Dons face league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Stadium MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Plymouth Argyle - LIVE
Plymouth’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Two changes to the side this afternoon as Nathan Holland and Louie Barry come in for Matt Smith and Josh Kayode.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran, Johnson, Holland, Barry, Grigg
Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Smith, Robson, Kayode, Grant, Dennis
How MK Dons could line-up this afternoon
We’re predicting MK Dons will make two changes to the side this afternoon
The two changes MK Dons could make to face League One leaders Plymouth Argyle
After yet another pretty dismal showing on Tuesday against Bristol Rovers, MK Dons take on league pace-setters Plymouth Argyle on Saturday desperate for a result.
Pressure on the visitors?
With Plymouth heading to Stadium MK top of the league, and Dons toiling in 22nd, few are expecting Liam Manning’s side to cause an upset this afternoon.
But does that put pressure on the visitors? Warren O’Hora thinks so.
He said: “Why not play them at this point? The pressure is on them, they're at the top of the league. We have to go and try to be us, to put our style on it. We're tough to play when we do that. I'm looking forward to it. I'm not feeling any doubt, I feel like it could be a kick-start for us if we can get a result and give us some momentum.”
Manning’s thoughts ahead of Plymouth clash
Liam Manning spoke ahead to the media on Friday ahead of today’s game
Liam Manning
Steven has done a great job there, but it has been a consistent team. There hasn't been a drastic change in the team, the line-up is very consistent and that helps hitting the ground running. Fair play to him for that, he has them in a really good place. They're doing really well while we're having a tough time. So the expectation will be on them. No-one expects us to get something from the game, so we can go out and be brave and change the momentum of how we're playing at the moment.
Schumacher shocked at Dons’ struggles this season
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher spoke about MK Dons ahead of the game
Steven Schumacher
I’m really surprised to see where they are in the league because they were third in the division last year, and arguably the best to watch. If you look at the turnover in the players, maybe that is a reason why they have had a slower start. It just takes time for players to gel.
The MK Dons fans have been pretty vocal about their displeasure recently - from poor performances on the pitch, to some issues off it too.
But Liam Manning and Warren O’Hora have asked them to get behind the players this afternoon.
“We will always be our biggest critics, but having the support of the fans spurs me on to be better and I'm sure all the lads will be the same,” said O’Hora. “We want to make everyone happy, and you have to do that with better performances. We know what we have to do, we're doing all we can to be that team to go and get the results and to make the fans happy.”
Manning added: “The support is so important to us and to the game itself, and it means even more when the games are close. And we need the fans to sustain their support when things aren't looking great. It's massive for the players. It's easy to compound it, or to be negative. We're in a tough period, no-one wants to be a part of it but we all need to stick together.”
The pre-match stats
Some of the key match information ahead of kick-off