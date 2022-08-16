MK Dons vs Port Vale - form, odds and stats

Having made their worst start to a season since their formation, MK Dons will be desperate to get some points on the board tonight when they take on Port Vale at Stadium MK.

Three defeats on the spin have left Liam Manning’s side at the very foot of the table after losing to Cambridge, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich.

Port Vale head to Milton Keynes for the first time since November 2019 - Russell Martin’s first game in charge following the sacking of Paul Tisdale - and delivered a knock-out blow in the first round of the FA Cup. In fact, Dons need to look back to 2014 for their last win over Vale at Stadium MK. And down the years, Vale just about have the edge, winning five of the 13 matches, with Dons winning four of them.

Darrell Clarke’s side have made a decent start to life back in League One, following their promotion last season. Sitting 16th in the standings at this early stage, with a win, a draw and a defeat to their name so far. Their only away game thus far saw them thumped 4-0 at the hands of Exeter City, but drew 0-0 on Saturday at home against Bolton.

Referee Tom Nield takes charge of the game this evening. Dishing out five yellow cards in his opening three matches this term, Nield’s last Dons game came in the Papa John’s Trophy last season against Aston Villa U21s. Daniel Cook and Dean Treleaven will run the lines with Fourth Official Alan Young.