MK Dons vs Port Vale - Two changes for Dons tonight

MK Dons are still seeking their first points of the season and are hoping to get them on the board tonight when they take on Port Vale at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 6:57 pm
MK Dons take on Port Vale in League One at Stadium MK this evening, with Liam Manning’s side still seeking their first points of the season

MK Dons vs Port Vale - LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 18:57

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 18:57

Tonight’s team sheets
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 18:50

Port Vale’s side to face MK Dons

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 18:49

MK Dons team news

Dan Kemp in the new Castore MK Dons kit which has had its critics since launching last month

Two changes from Saturday, with Lawrence in for Oyegoke and Kemp in for Grant

Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Tucker, Lawrence, Smith, Johnson, Robson, Kemp, Barry, Dennis

Subs: Ravizzoli, Oyegoke, Grant, Burns, Ilunga, Devoy, Jules

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 16:04

How Dons might line-up

We’re predicting a formation change for tonight’s game with Port Vale

How MK Dons could line-up against Port Vale

After three consecutive defeats in League One, MK Dons take on Port Vale at Stadium MK tonight intent on getting some points on the board.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 16:03

Manning on Port Vale clash

MK Dons have to quickly move on from the defeat to Ipswich Town at the weekend to Port Vale at home on Tuesday night, Liam Manning says as the club seek their first points of the season

Every game is tough in this division. Darrell has done a great job not just getting them promoted but with the way they have started the season as well. They'll be difficult to play against, they have a clear identity and they're well organised and coached. But it is up to us to find our level. We have to respond from the weekend.

Liam Manning
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 16:01

Barry wants revenge over Port Vale

His career is still in it’s infancy but Louie Barry has a bone to pick with Port Vale - they delivered the toughest moment in his footballing life so far: knocking him out of the play-offs last season.

And what does he want now? REVENGE!

Barry wants revenge by scoring for Dons in front of Port Vale fans

The confident Aston Villa loanee wants to put things right after Port Vale dealt him the toughest moment of his career so far

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 15:57

Stop comparing MK Dons this season to last

Liam Manning said MK Dons cannot afford to compare this season to last, given the amount of change his squad has had to go through. But given the transition, he says his players have no excuses for their poor performance against Ipswich Town on Saturday

It’s plain to see MK Dons are a different beast this season compared to last. With 13 new faces, it’s an almost entirely new squad, and Liam Manning feels there are different expectations on them as well.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 15:55

The form, odds and stats

Here are some of the match details ahead of kick-off

MK Dons vs Port Vale - form, odds and stats

The key match details ahead of kick-off

