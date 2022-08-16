MK Dons vs Port Vale - Two changes for Dons tonight
MK Dons are still seeking their first points of the season and are hoping to get them on the board tonight when they take on Port Vale at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on Port Vale in League One at Stadium MK this evening, with Liam Manning’s side still seeking their first points of the season
Tonight’s team sheet
Port Vale’s side to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Two changes from Saturday, with Lawrence in for Oyegoke and Kemp in for Grant
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Tucker, Lawrence, Smith, Johnson, Robson, Kemp, Barry, Dennis
Subs: Ravizzoli, Oyegoke, Grant, Burns, Ilunga, Devoy, Jules
How Dons might line-up
We’re predicting a formation change for tonight’s game with Port Vale
How MK Dons could line-up against Port Vale
After three consecutive defeats in League One, MK Dons take on Port Vale at Stadium MK tonight intent on getting some points on the board.
Manning on Port Vale clash
Liam Manning
Every game is tough in this division. Darrell has done a great job not just getting them promoted but with the way they have started the season as well. They'll be difficult to play against, they have a clear identity and they're well organised and coached. But it is up to us to find our level. We have to respond from the weekend.
Barry wants revenge over Port Vale
His career is still in it’s infancy but Louie Barry has a bone to pick with Port Vale - they delivered the toughest moment in his footballing life so far: knocking him out of the play-offs last season.
And what does he want now? REVENGE!
The confident Aston Villa loanee wants to put things right after Port Vale dealt him the toughest moment of his career so far
Stop comparing MK Dons this season to last
It’s plain to see MK Dons are a different beast this season compared to last. With 13 new faces, it’s an almost entirely new squad, and Liam Manning feels there are different expectations on them as well.
The form, odds and stats
Here are some of the match details ahead of kick-off
MK Dons vs Port Vale - form, odds and stats
