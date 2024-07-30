MK Dons vs Portsmouth - Build-up from Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE
MK Dons' team to face Portsmouth
A strong line-up from Mike Williamson this evening, but expect a lot of changes in the second-half as ever
Team: McGill, Sherring, Offord, Maguire, Tripp., Tomlinson, Carroll, Williams, Grant, Leigh, Hendry
Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Pritchard, Harrison, Kelly, Gilbey, Wearne, Dennis, Silver, Lewis-Burgess, Singh-Hurditt, Stirland
What Mike Williamson said
Mike Williamson
We want tests like this (at Wealdstone) and we want some Championship opposition to test us in and out of possession. They will be fit and strong, ready for the season, and it will show every area of our character.
Where do Dons need to strengthen?
Mike Williamson said he wants a couple more signings done before the season starts next week, and with ten in already, we asked supporters where the side still needs strengthening
A bit of rotation
After Saturday’s game against Wealdstone, Mike Williamson has rotated a little bit, with some of those who played the first hour at Grosvenor Vale on the bench tonight in favour of those who came on instead.
Hot boot Matt Dennis has five goals in four games this summer, but he is one of those on the bench for the start.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.