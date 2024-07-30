Live

MK Dons vs Portsmouth - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:35 BST
MK Dons play their first pre-season home game of the summer against Portsmouth

MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE

18:41 BSTUpdated 18:57 BST

MK Dons' team to face Portsmouth

Conor Grant starts this evening for MK Dons | Jane Russell

A strong line-up from Mike Williamson this evening, but expect a lot of changes in the second-half as ever

Team: McGill, Sherring, Offord, Maguire, Tripp., Tomlinson, Carroll, Williams, Grant, Leigh, Hendry

Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Pritchard, Harrison, Kelly, Gilbey, Wearne, Dennis, Silver, Lewis-Burgess, Singh-Hurditt, Stirland

18:49 BST

What Mike Williamson said

Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

We want tests like this (at Wealdstone) and we want some Championship opposition to test us in and out of possession. They will be fit and strong, ready for the season, and it will show every area of our character.

Mike Williamson
18:46 BST

Where do Dons need to strengthen?

Mike Williamson said he wants a couple more signings done before the season starts next week, and with ten in already, we asked supporters where the side still needs strengthening

18:43 BST

A bit of rotation

After Saturday’s game against Wealdstone, Mike Williamson has rotated a little bit, with some of those who played the first hour at Grosvenor Vale on the bench tonight in favour of those who came on instead.

Hot boot Matt Dennis has five goals in four games this summer, but he is one of those on the bench for the start.

18:41 BST

Portsmouth's team to face MK Dons

18:37 BST

We're back!

