MK Dons vs Portsmouth - Dons unchanged for visit of Pompey

MK Dons take on Portsmouth in League One this afternoon, looking to make it three wins in a row at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:01 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 14:04 BST

MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE

Former Dons in the Pompey line-up

Portsmouth’s team to face MK Dons

MK Dons team to face Portsmouth

In line to make his home debut after his January moveIn line to make his home debut after his January move
Mark Jackson names an unchanged side to face Portsmouth this afternoon as Anthony Stewart makes his home debut.

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Lewington, Stewart, Watson, Harvie, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy, Jules

Other fixtures in League One this afternoon

Our predicted line-up

Will Mark Jackson make changes to the side which drew 2-2 with Wycombe Wanderers last week? Here’s our prediction

Keeping Colby quiet

Colby Bishop.Colby Bishop.
When you come up against a striker with 23 goals to his name this season, keeping tabs on him will certainly be on the agenda, and for Dons, that man is Colby Bishop this afternoon.

Mark Jackson said stifling the supply lines into the striker will be key, but it is not their only focus for the game.

READ MORE

Jackson on Pompey

Mark Jackson with young fans at Stadium MKMark Jackson with young fans at Stadium MK
We've got a lot riding on it at the other end of the table, but it's how the sides cope with pressure. Over the last four weeks, we've shown we're in a good place to deal with the pressure and it's important now we keep that going.

Mark Jackson

Mousinho on Dons

Portsmouth boss John MousinhoPortsmouth boss John Mousinho
Portsmouth boss John Mousinho

They’ve been in good form and have produced some excellent performances, so we expect a stern test.

Having watched a few of their recent games, it’s no surprise to me that they’ve picked up in recent weeks.

MK Dons have always been associated with an attractive brand of football and are continuing with that at the moment.

Their league position probably doesn’t reflect the talent they have in their squad, but we’ll have amazing support and hopefully our fans will make it seem like a home backing.

John Mousinho

Defender edging closer to a return

Warren O’Hora could make a return for MK Dons before the season is out after recovering from surgery to his broken footWarren O’Hora could make a return for MK Dons before the season is out after recovering from surgery to his broken foot
Told he would be out for the remainder of the season when he broke his foot in January, Warren O’Hora has been given a slim chance of a return before the curtain comes down on this term.

The 23-year-old has returned to light grass training, and Mark Jackson has confirmed the Irishman could be fit before the season is out, but he will not be rushed.

>> In other injury news, Sullay Kaikai is still struggling with the injury he picked up on international duty and will not feature over the Easter weekend.

Good afternoon!

Back at Stadium MK this Good Friday afternoon for MK Dons vs Portsmouth.

Both sides head into the game in decent nick, 10 points from a possible 12 and both keen to pick up victory to give themselves a better shot at, in Dons’ case survival, and Pompey’s case the play-off hunt.

READ THE FORM GUIDE

