MK Dons vs Portsmouth - Dons unchanged for visit of Pompey
MK Dons take on Portsmouth in League One this afternoon, looking to make it three wins in a row at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Portsmouth - LIVE
Mark Jackson names an unchanged side to face Portsmouth this afternoon as Anthony Stewart makes his home debut.
MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Lewington, Stewart, Watson, Harvie, McEachran, Maghoma, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Grigg, Holland, Johnson, Lawrence, Devoy, Jules
When you come up against a striker with 23 goals to his name this season, keeping tabs on him will certainly be on the agenda, and for Dons, that man is Colby Bishop this afternoon.
Mark Jackson said stifling the supply lines into the striker will be key, but it is not their only focus for the game.
Mark Jackson
We've got a lot riding on it at the other end of the table, but it's how the sides cope with pressure. Over the last four weeks, we've shown we're in a good place to deal with the pressure and it's important now we keep that going.
John Mousinho
They’ve been in good form and have produced some excellent performances, so we expect a stern test.
Having watched a few of their recent games, it’s no surprise to me that they’ve picked up in recent weeks.
MK Dons have always been associated with an attractive brand of football and are continuing with that at the moment.
Their league position probably doesn’t reflect the talent they have in their squad, but we’ll have amazing support and hopefully our fans will make it seem like a home backing.
Told he would be out for the remainder of the season when he broke his foot in January, Warren O’Hora has been given a slim chance of a return before the curtain comes down on this term.
The 23-year-old has returned to light grass training, and Mark Jackson has confirmed the Irishman could be fit before the season is out, but he will not be rushed.
>> In other injury news, Sullay Kaikai is still struggling with the injury he picked up on international duty and will not feature over the Easter weekend.
Back at Stadium MK this Good Friday afternoon for MK Dons vs Portsmouth.
Both sides head into the game in decent nick, 10 points from a possible 12 and both keen to pick up victory to give themselves a better shot at, in Dons’ case survival, and Pompey’s case the play-off hunt.