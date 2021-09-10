MK Dons vs Portsmouth: The form, odds and stats ahead of the game

Scott Fraser scored from the penalty spot when Dons and Portsmouth last played

Dons will be hoping to continue their streak over Portsmouth at Stadium MK with a third victory in a row on Saturday.

Pompey have lost on their last two trips to Milton Keynes, going down 1-0 to Scott Fraser’s penalty in April, having been beaten 3-1 in December 2019 too. Of the other eight meetings between the sides though, Portsmouth have won four times, and there have been four draws.

Danny Cowley’s side arrive in a sticky patch too, having lost their last two. Prior to losing 5-3 to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy, they were beaten 1-0 by Wigan Athletic in their last League One outing two weeks ago.

Dons are five unbeaten under Liam Manning and sit just a point behind Saturday’s counterparts in the table following their 1-1 draw with Cheltenham Town last weekend - one of only three games in the division to be played as a result of international call-ups.

Skipper Dean Lewington, should be play, will reach another career landmark to play his 700th league appearance for MK Dons, while former Dons loanee Louis Thompson joined Portsmouth after leaving Norwich City, and made his debut for the club on Tuesday night.

Marc Edwards takes charge of the game, his fifth of the season. He has dished out 13 yellow cards so far. His last Dons game was the 3-0 defeat to Peterborough in January. Leigh Crowhurst and Ravel Cheosiaua will run the lines with Fourth Official Marc Wilson.