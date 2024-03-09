Live

MK Dons vs Salford City - Build-up from from Stadium MK

MK Dons come up against Salford City this afternoon at Stadium MK
By Toby Lock
Published 9th Mar 2024, 13:34 GMT
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Salford City - LIVE

14:21 GMT

Former Dons midfielder in the Salford side

Ryan Watson helped MK Dons to promotion out of League Two last time they were at this level, making 27 appearances and scoring one goal.

Ryan WatsonRyan Watson
Ryan Watson
14:03 GMT

Salford's team to face MK Dons

14:03 GMT

MK Dons' team news

Emre TezgelEmre Tezgel
Emre Tezgel

Dan Kemp drops to the bench this afternoon as MK Dons bring in Emre Tezgel for his second career start.

Team: Kelly, O'Hora, Harvie, Williams, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Gilbey, Tezgel, Dennis

Subs: Harness, Norman, Lewington, Harrison, Robson, Wearne, Kemp

13:44 GMT

The ex-boss on today's game

Karl RobinsonKarl Robinson
Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson is no stranger to Stadium MK, but comes back today as manager of Salford City

I always love going back, I was so lucky to be there with promotions, cup wins, and they’re the nights, they’re the moments that are still looked back on very fondly.

There were some difficult times as well but it is somewhere that I really enjoy going back to because of the people.

Karl Robinson
13:39 GMT

The odds ahead of kick-off

LuckyBlock.com - MK Dons vs Salford match odds:

MK Dons: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Salford: 3/1

13:37 GMT

Pre-match build-up

Taking on Karl Robinson's Salford City, here are the pre-match facts, odds and stats

13:36 GMT

Back in place

Related topics:Stadium MK