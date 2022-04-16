MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday: Eisa returns for Dons in only change
MK Dons take on play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium MK this evening.
MK Dons are in action against Sheffield Wednesday this evening
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Sheffield Wednesday - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 16 April, 2022, 19:32
A shock result from League One
Wednesday’s team to face MK Dons
Team news from MK Dons
One change for MK Dons this evening as Mo Eisa comes in for Connor Wickham up front.
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, Coventry, McEachran, Parrott Twine, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Kemp, Boateng, Wickham, Mason
Dons drop to third before kick-off
Rotherham’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town earleir today means Dons drop to third in League One on goal difference.
Another awards nomination for Scott Twine
After a handful of Player of the Month nominations this season, Scott Twine has been nominated for League One Player of the Year as well!
Leading the charts for goals and assists at MK Dons this season, he goes up against Rotherham striker Michael Smith and Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan, who he will come up against today.
Lewington looking forward to the game
The MK Dons captain Dean Lewington spoke yesterday about the game with Sheffield Wednesday
Dean Lewington
They're one of the grand old names in football, and it's fantastic to welcome them here on a par, which shows how far we've come. It is set up to be a good game. They're on good form but we're better in terms of form over the last eight games. We both go into it in good spirits and I expect a really good game.
Learning lessons from Hillsborough defeat
When Dons and Wednesday last met, two late goals ensured the fans left Hillsborough happy, while for Dons, there were a lot of lessons to be learned, according to Liam Manning.
Dons learned a lot since their Hillsborough defeat
Two late goals at Hillsborough left MK Dons with a lot to digest back in November
Moore on Manning’s ‘great job’ at MK Dons
Owls manager Darren Moore was full of praise for counterpart Liam Manning ahead of tonight’s game at Stadium MK
“I think Liam’s done a great job with them,” he told YorkshireLive. “He’s shown continuity. I think he’s moved the club on to another level in terms of the way they’ve gone about their business. They’ve been free-flowing. They’ve been consistent. They’ve been energised by some of the terrific play and we know that we face a very good team.”
Form, odds and stats prior to kick-off
Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game with Sheffield Wednesday
The details ahead of the game