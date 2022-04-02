MK Dons vs Shrewsbury - One change for Dons as McEachran comes in

MK Dons face Shrewsbury Town this afternoon at Stadium MK as they look to edge closer to the automatic promotion spots

Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 1:30 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 2:06 pm

MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town - LIVE

Team news for MK Dons

Total squad value: £9.14million - Average value per player: £381,000 - Most Valuable Player: Connor Wickham, Josh McEachran, Matt Smith (£720,000)

One change for MK Dons from the Cambridge game as Josh McEachran comes in for David Kasumu

Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, McEachran, Coventry, Twine, Parrott, Eisa

Subs: Ravizolli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Kemp, Boateng, Wickham

Parrott in the goals for Ireland

It was great to see Troy Parrott on the scoresheet for Ireland this week, wasn’t it!

Manning on the threat of Shrewsbury

It is such a tough league, if you come off it at any point you can be punished. Shrewsbury have conceded the third fewest goals this season, they don't give you anything, which is what we saw from the game at their place.

And looking at their recent results - they beat Rotherham 3-0, they have picked up some good results as well.

Wilbraham on his MK Dons return

A familiar and popular facereturns to Stadium MK this afternoon in the form of Aaron Wilbraham. The Shrewsbury coach spent five-and-a-half years as an MK Dons player, netting 57 goals which puts him second in the scorers charts behind Izale McLeod.

He spoke to the Shrewsbury press ahead of today’s game where he is looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces on his return to MK1

Out for the remainder of the season

It’s not good news for Tennai Watson or Aden Baldwin, with both set to miss the rest of the season with Liam Manning confirming it on Friday.

“It will be difficult - they're not injuries they can be rushed back from. From that perspective, we're unlikely to see either of the before the end of the season.”

Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

