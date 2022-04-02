MK Dons vs Shrewsbury - One change for Dons as McEachran comes in
MK Dons face Shrewsbury Town this afternoon at Stadium MK as they look to edge closer to the automatic promotion spots
MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 14:05
Team news for MK Dons
One change for MK Dons from the Cambridge game as Josh McEachran comes in for David Kasumu
Team: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Kesler-Hayden, McEachran, Coventry, Twine, Parrott, Eisa
Subs: Ravizolli, Smith, Kasumu, Corbeanu, Kemp, Boateng, Wickham
Parrott in the goals for Ireland
It was great to see Troy Parrott on the scoresheet for Ireland this week, wasn’t it!
Parrott must get ‘addicted’ to the highs football can bring
The Irishman hit the winner against Lithuania in stoppage time
Manning on the threat of Shrewsbury
Liam Manning
It is such a tough league, if you come off it at any point you can be punished. Shrewsbury have conceded the third fewest goals this season, they don't give you anything, which is what we saw from the game at their place.
And looking at their recent results - they beat Rotherham 3-0, they have picked up some good results as well.
Wilbraham on his MK Dons return
A familiar and popular facereturns to Stadium MK this afternoon in the form of Aaron Wilbraham. The Shrewsbury coach spent five-and-a-half years as an MK Dons player, netting 57 goals which puts him second in the scorers charts behind Izale McLeod.
He spoke to the Shrewsbury press ahead of today’s game where he is looking forward to seeing a few familiar faces on his return to MK1
Wilbraham is excited to return to ‘special’ Stadium MK with Shrewsbury
The former Dons striker fondly remembers his time in Milton Keynes
Out for the remainder of the season
It’s not good news for Tennai Watson or Aden Baldwin, with both set to miss the rest of the season with Liam Manning confirming it on Friday.
“It will be difficult - they're not injuries they can be rushed back from. From that perspective, we're unlikely to see either of the before the end of the season.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
Form, odds and stats ahead of MK Dons’ game against Shrewsbury Town
The match details ahead of the game