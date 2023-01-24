News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons will look to get further away from the League One relegation zone when they take on Shrewsbury Town at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
3 minutes ago
MK Dons are in action against Shrewsbury Town this evening

MK Dons vs Shrewsbury Town - LIVE

Our predicted line-up

We reckon there might be changes to the side tonight - will Maghoma get a start after completing his move?

Stockdale on facing Shrewsbury Town

MK Dons assistant head coach Robbie Stockdale

MK Dons also offered up their assistant head coach, Robbie Stockdale, to face the media on Monday.

We'll have to match their physical output, they're a fit group. They're good from set-plays, they've got two centre forwards who will run all day and put you under pressure, and they have quality in midfield.

It will be a different game to the game at Forest Green but no less difficult.

At home, on our pitch will suit us, we'll be able to pass it and make good decisions, but we'll have to be really strong too.

Robbie Stockdale

Wilbraham on facing MK Dons

Assistant manager of Shrewsbury Town Aaron Wilbraham

Former MK Dons striker Aaron Wilbraham, now assistant manager at Shrewsbury, faced the media ahead of the game

They’re one of my old clubs so I always look forward to going back there. The lads are in good form and MK have got a new manager and have started churning out some results.

They’ve had a couple of good results under the new manager and he’ll be starting to imprint his style of play on the team now.

We’re by no means going there thinking it’ll be an easy game - our lads will have to carry on with what they’re doing and fight for everything.

Aaron Wilbraham

The job is not finished yet

Tennai Watson says Mark Jackson’s longer-term vision is taking time to bed in

Dons might have climbed out of the relegation zone on Saturday, but Tennai Watson was quick to point out that the job isn’t finished.

With two home games back-to-back, Dons could do with more points to help them edge away from the bottom four, beginning tonight against Shrewsbury.

Watson said: “No games are easy, and the moment you underestimate someone is when it comes back to bite you. We've got two games we can look at and feel excited about, and see it as a chance to pick up points.

“We have to focus on us, look at what we want to achieve but we can't let our foot off the gas - we want to climb the table.”

A new man in the camp

Could make an appearance after signing on loan from Brentford yesterday

MK Dons completed their third signing of the window on Monday afternoon, landing Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan in League Two at... AFC Wimbledon.

Pre-match stats

It’s 19th vs 11th in League One this evening as MK Dons take on Shrewsbury. Both sides were winners at the weekend - who’s going to take the points this evening?

