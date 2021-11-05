MK Dons vs Stevenage: Form, odds and stats

Stadium MK will host the FA Cup first round clash with Stevenage tomorrow

MK Dons’ road to Wembley begins on Saturday when they take on local rivals Stevenage in the first round of the FA Cup.

The sides first ever meeting came at this stage in the FA Cup back in 2010 when, after a goal-less draw at Broadhall Way, Stevenage won it on penalties back at Stadium MK.

Since then, the sides have met 12 more times, with Dons claiming wins in six to Stevenage’s four - and only one of them has been in Milton Keynes.

The first round of the world’s most famous cup competition has been a mixed bag for both sides in recent years.

Dons’ past five entrances into the first round have seen them come unstuck against league opponents - Port Vale in 2019 and Grimsby in 2018 - while avoiding the banana-skins of non-league opponents in the form of Eastleigh (2020), Hyde (2017) and Spennymoor (2016).

Stevenage meanwhile have lost three of their last five first round games, but saw off League One champions Hull City this time last season after taking them to a penalty shoot-out.

Liam Manning’s side will be eager to put a patchy October behind them with a strong start to November.

Losing four and winning three of their seven games in the month, Dons will be looking to put a strong unbeaten run together again.

Stevenage though are struggling in League Two, picking up just two points from a possible 15 available.

Referee Simon Mather will take charge of the game - his first MK Dons game. He has booked 49 players in his 11 games this season, flashing the red five times. Richard Morris and Steven Rushton will run the lines with Fourth Official Greg Read.