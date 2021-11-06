MK Dons vs Stevenage: Get the latest from the FA Cup

A Covid-hit MK Dons take on Stevenage at Stadium MK this afternoon for a spot in the FA Cup second round

Saturday, 6th November 2021, 2:06 pm

A covid-hit MK Dons take on Stevenage in the FA Cup this afternoon

Stevenage’s side to face MK Dons
A strong side from MK Dons

Scott Twine

With so many of the side out through Covid regulations, Liam Manning makes just four changes to his team from last Saturday - Aden Baldwin, Troy Parrott, Brooklyn Ilunga and Max Watters come in.

Today’s team: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Baldwin, Ilunga, McEachran, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Watters

Subs: Ravizzoli, Sandford, Brown, Robson, Johnson, Gyamfi, Tripp

How MK Dons have done in the FA Cup first round

MK Dons take on Stevenage in the first round of the world’s most famous cup competition at Stadium MK on Saturday

Some you might remember, some you might want to forget!

Form counts for nothing in the FA Cup

“It’s an opportunity for them to come here and play as a bit of a free hit”

As we know, the FA Cup is straight knock-out, so form will count for nothing heading into this afternoon’s clash.

Alex Revell’s side are languishing near the foot of the League Two table, and are struggling to score and keep goals out. Dons meanwhile had a sticky October, with three wins and four defeats and sit seventh in League One.

FORM, ODDS AND STATS AHEAD OF KICK-OFF

An opportunity for certain players to make a big impression

Troy Parrott will be available for MK Dons’ FA Cup first round game against Stevenage tomorrow, but will miss the visit of Oxford United while on international duty

For those who are available, it is a great opportunity to make an impression. Troy Parrott is one player we know is likely to play after missing out on last Saturday’s trip to Crewe.

“Players have to be ready when they get their opportunity, some people will get that chance tomorrow and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Liam Manning
Two positive tests in the Dons squad

Following their 4-1 win away at Crewe Alexandra last Saturday, two MK Dons players tested positive for Covid. With strict protocols in place, several other players have been isolating, meaning Liam Manning’s squad selection for today’s game has been heavily compromised.

Several players are in isolation at home following the positive tests

