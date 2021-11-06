MK Dons vs Stevenage: Get the latest from the FA Cup
MK Dons vs Stevenage: Live from Stadium MK
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:06
Stevenage’s team to face MK Dons
A strong side from MK Dons
With so many of the side out through Covid regulations, Liam Manning makes just four changes to his team from last Saturday - Aden Baldwin, Troy Parrott, Brooklyn Ilunga and Max Watters come in.
Today’s team: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Baldwin, Ilunga, McEachran, O’Riley, Twine, Parrott, Watters
Subs: Ravizzoli, Sandford, Brown, Robson, Johnson, Gyamfi, Tripp
MK Dons’ history in the FA Cup first round
MK Dons take on Stevenage in the first round of the world’s most famous cup competition at Stadium MK on Saturday
Form counts for nothing in the FA Cup
Form goes out the window in the FA Cup, Manning warns ahead of Stevenage game
“It’s an opportunity for them to come here and play as a bit of a free hit”
As we know, the FA Cup is straight knock-out, so form will count for nothing heading into this afternoon’s clash.
Alex Revell’s side are languishing near the foot of the League Two table, and are struggling to score and keep goals out. Dons meanwhile had a sticky October, with three wins and four defeats and sit seventh in League One.
An opportunity for certain players to make a big impression
For those who are available, it is a great opportunity to make an impression. Troy Parrott is one player we know is likely to play after missing out on last Saturday’s trip to Crewe.
Liam Manning
“Players have to be ready when they get their opportunity, some people will get that chance tomorrow and I’m excited to see what they can do.”
Two positive tests in the Dons squad
Following their 4-1 win away at Crewe Alexandra last Saturday, two MK Dons players tested positive for Covid. With strict protocols in place, several other players have been isolating, meaning Liam Manning’s squad selection for today’s game has been heavily compromised.
