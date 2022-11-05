News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons vs Taunton Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

It’s FA Cup first round action for MK Dons this afternoon as they take on Taunton Town at Stadium MK

By The Newsroom
18 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons take on non-league Taunton Town in the FA Cup first round at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Taunton Town - LIVE

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 10:51

Manning on taking on Taunton

Liam Manning said his side are beginning to believe in themselves again after shading the goal-less draw with Cheltenham Town on Saturday

Dons boss Liam Manning says his side cannot afford to overlook the threat of Taunton Town this afternoon as they look to continue to build momentum on their recent turn of form.

We must make sure we go into the game with the right mentality and focus so that we can concentrate on us and deliver the game plan that we want to in order to be successful.

They are a strong, physical side and to get this far speaks volumes for how good they are. The beauty of the FA Cup is that they have the opportunity to come here.

Liam Manning

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 10:48

Hear from the Taunton boss

Boss Rob Dray says Taunton Town can 'exploit' MK Dons as the chase FA Cup upset

Taunton Town boss Rob Dray believes there are things about MK Dons his team 'can exploit' in Saturday's FA Cup first round tie at Stadium MK (ko 3pm).

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 10:47

Dons could rotate this afternoon

Mo Eisa made his return to action after six months out on Tuesday night in the win over Charlton

Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson have both been long-term injury absentees for Liam Manning this season, but with Eisa returning to action in the last two, and Watson back training again, both could be included in the squad this afternoon.

JJ Kayode meanwhile is set to miss out with a knee injury.

Saturday, 05 November, 2022, 10:34

League One vs National League South

Non-League Taunton Town make the trip to MK Dons in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday

The FA Cup has a habit of making magic, but MK Dons will be keen to avoid the banana skin that is Taunton Town this afternoon.

Three tiers separate the sides, but football is a great leveller isn’t it...

Dons head into the game having started to turn a corner, picking up a win and a draw in their last two outings following a dismal League One run, which saw them sink to the foot of the table.

Taunton sit 16th in the National League South, winning one of their last six in the division. They humbled Yeovil Town, from the National League, to qualify for the first round proper.

