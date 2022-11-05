MK Dons vs Taunton Town - Build-up from Stadium MK
It’s FA Cup first round action for MK Dons this afternoon as they take on Taunton Town at Stadium MK
MK Dons take on non-league Taunton Town in the FA Cup first round at Stadium MK this afternoon
Manning on taking on Taunton
Dons boss Liam Manning says his side cannot afford to overlook the threat of Taunton Town this afternoon as they look to continue to build momentum on their recent turn of form.
We must make sure we go into the game with the right mentality and focus so that we can concentrate on us and deliver the game plan that we want to in order to be successful.
They are a strong, physical side and to get this far speaks volumes for how good they are. The beauty of the FA Cup is that they have the opportunity to come here.
Hear from the Taunton boss
Boss Rob Dray says Taunton Town can 'exploit' MK Dons as the chase FA Cup upset
Taunton Town boss Rob Dray believes there are things about MK Dons his team 'can exploit' in Saturday's FA Cup first round tie at Stadium MK (ko 3pm).
Dons could rotate this afternoon
Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson have both been long-term injury absentees for Liam Manning this season, but with Eisa returning to action in the last two, and Watson back training again, both could be included in the squad this afternoon.
JJ Kayode meanwhile is set to miss out with a knee injury.
League One vs National League South
The FA Cup has a habit of making magic, but MK Dons will be keen to avoid the banana skin that is Taunton Town this afternoon.
Three tiers separate the sides, but football is a great leveller isn’t it...
Dons head into the game having started to turn a corner, picking up a win and a draw in their last two outings following a dismal League One run, which saw them sink to the foot of the table.
Taunton sit 16th in the National League South, winning one of their last six in the division. They humbled Yeovil Town, from the National League, to qualify for the first round proper.