MK Dons vs Walsall - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 30th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST
MK Dons are in action at home against Walsall this afternoon.

MK Dons' team to face Walsall

Jon Mellishplaceholder image
Jon Mellish | Getty Images

First start for Jon Mellish as he comes in at left-back. Luke Offord shifts to the right, and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy comes back in for Aaron Nemane

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Mellish, Ekpiteta, Sanders, Kelly, Gilbey, Collar, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Thompson, Crowley, Nemane, Leko, Lemonheigh-Evans, Waller

13:29 BST

Other League Two fixtures this afternoon

13:26 BST

What the gaffer said

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne | Jane Russell

They’ve started the season well as you’d expect, and I think they’ll be in the top six. They’re organised, they like a 3-5-2, they come after you and their centre-halves like inside runs. They’re hard to break down, can sit in but counter press really well, and they’re a real goal threat.

They’ve got a bit of everything, and their experience last year probably makes them better. They’ll be more aware of the fluctuations of the season.

We’ve got a run now of about six games where we play, in my opinion, most of the top teams. At the end of this run, we’ll have a better idea of where we are.

Paul Warne

13:24 BST

Our match preview

13:24 BST

Back at Stadium MK

