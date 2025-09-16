Live

MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 16th Sep 2025, 17:37 BST
MK Dons kick off their Vertu Trophy campaign this evening when they take on West Ham U21s.

Get the latest from Stadium MK.

MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE

18:09 BST

West Ham's team to face MK Dons

Keeper Lukasz Fabianski starts for West Ham tonightplaceholder image
Keeper Lukasz Fabianski starts for West Ham tonight | Getty Images

West Ham: Fabianski, Adiele, Battrum, Clayton, Earthy, Fearon, Golambeckis, Kante, Marshall, Mayers, Potts

Subs: Hooper, Akpata, Caliste, Colau, Medine, Oyebade, Sowunmi

18:02 BST

Matchday odds

Odds according to AceOdds

MK Dons - 5/6

Draw - 5/2

West Ham U21 - 12/5

17:49 BST

MK Dons team news

Laurence Maguireplaceholder image
Laurence Maguire | Jane Russell

Laurence Maguire makes his first appearance of the season as he comes into the side this evening, with MK Dons making 11 changes to the side.

It’s a mix of youth and experience, with six recognised first-teamers on the pitch.

MK Dons: Trueman, Maguire, Mellish, Tripp, Sinclair-Linton, Collar, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Medwynter, Leko, Collins

Subs: Finch, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Domi, Singh-Hurditt, Burke, Guzynski

17:38 BST

What do we expect tonight?

Hear from Richie Barker and Paul Warne ahead of this evening’s game against West Ham

17:36 BST

Back at home

Related topics:Stadium MK
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice