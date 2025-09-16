MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons vs West Ham U21s - LIVE
West Ham's team to face MK Dons
West Ham: Fabianski, Adiele, Battrum, Clayton, Earthy, Fearon, Golambeckis, Kante, Marshall, Mayers, Potts
Subs: Hooper, Akpata, Caliste, Colau, Medine, Oyebade, Sowunmi
Matchday odds
MK Dons - 5/6
Draw - 5/2
West Ham U21 - 12/5
MK Dons team news
Laurence Maguire makes his first appearance of the season as he comes into the side this evening, with MK Dons making 11 changes to the side.
It’s a mix of youth and experience, with six recognised first-teamers on the pitch.
MK Dons: Trueman, Maguire, Mellish, Tripp, Sinclair-Linton, Collar, Lewis-Burgess, Troso, Medwynter, Leko, Collins
Subs: Finch, Kelly, Thompson-Sommers, Domi, Singh-Hurditt, Burke, Guzynski
What do we expect tonight?
Hear from Richie Barker and Paul Warne ahead of this evening’s game against West Ham