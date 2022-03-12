MK Dons vs Wigan Athletic: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate Mo Eisa’s fourth goal in as many starts on Tuesday night against Cheltenham Town

The game between MK Dons and Wigan Athletic this Saturday will be key moment in the battle for automatic promotion to the Championship this season.

Dons picked up their fifth straight win on Tuesday night when they beat Cheltenham Town 3-1 and moved level on points with the Latics in second spot while they were in Papa John’s Trophy action. However, they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Sutton United.

While the sides both have 72 points, four adrift of leaders Rotherham, Wigan have three games in hand over Dons and two over the Millers.

But a win for Liam Manning’s side would not only complete the double over Wigan this season, but would see them go three points above them in the standings on Saturday - a huge psychological blow.

Dons are unbeaten in 10 games in League One, winning eight of them but Wigan’s run of form is similarly strong, keeping them firmly in the automatic promotion hunt and still within shooting distance of top spot.

Leam Richardson’s side have won five of their last seven matches in the division, but lost out to play-off contenders Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday during this run.

When the sides met back in October, Dons came from behind to be 2-1 winners at the DW Stadium, only their second win in seven attempts against the Latics, who have four wins over Dons.

Referee Robert Madley will take charge of the match, his 29th game of the season. He has dished out 97 yellow cards and four reds this season.

His last Dons game was the 2-1 defeat they suffered at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough back in November - Dons’ last away defeat.