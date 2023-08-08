MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons are in Carabao Cup action this evening against Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game here
MK Dons Vs Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE
Wycombe Wanderers’ team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news - two changes
A couple of changes then for Graham Alexander’s men tonight as they face League One Wycombe Wanderers.
In come Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter ahead of Tommy Smith and Ethan Robson.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie, Norman, Ilunga, Williams, Gilbey, Hunter, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Harness, Holland, Smith, Grant, Robson, Anker, Scholtz, Devoy
Wet, wet, wet
It’s a proper rotter out there tonight but alas, this is August and it’s the Carabao Cup!
