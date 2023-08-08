News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons are in Carabao Cup action this evening against Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 8th Aug 2023, 18:38 BST

Get the latest from the game here

MK Dons Vs Wycombe Wanderers - LIVE

18:46 BST

Wycombe Wanderers’ team to face MK Dons

18:45 BST

MK Dons team news - two changes

Made a lively cameo towards the end

A couple of changes then for Graham Alexander’s men tonight as they face League One Wycombe Wanderers.

In come Brooklyn Ilunga and Ash Hunter ahead of Tommy Smith and Ethan Robson.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie, Norman, Ilunga, Williams, Gilbey, Hunter, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Harness, Holland, Smith, Grant, Robson, Anker, Scholtz, Devoy

18:42 BST

Wet, wet, wet

It’s a proper rotter out there tonight but alas, this is August and it’s the Carabao Cup!

