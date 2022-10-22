MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers - form, odds and stats

The rivalry between MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers will be rekindled on Saturday when the Chairboys visit Stadium MK.

The last time the sides met was in the League One play-off semi-finals at the end of last season, with Gareth Ainsworth’s side going through 2-1 on aggregate, before losing in the final to Sunderland at Wembley in May.

They met five times last season too, with Dons winning four of those matches, only losing the first leg of the play-offs at Adams Park. In 16 encounters in total, Dons have won nine to Wycombe’s four, with three draws.

Both sides are significantly different this season though, with Dons in 22nd while Wycombe sit 13th having picked up form of late having stumbled through September and early October.

Dons are seeking to end four straight defeats in the division, Wycombe picked up back-to-back wins over Oxford and Peterborough, and also beating Posh on Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Dawson Devoy will serve the last of his three-match suspension following his red card against Shrewsbury, while Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson remain sidelined through injury.

Oliver Langford will take charge of the game at Stadium MK. In 11 games this term, he has booked 47 and sent one off. He last took charge of MK Dons in February when he officiated the 0-0 draw with Ipswich Town at Stadium MK. Robert Hyde and Matthew Smith will run the lines with Fourth Official Sam Purkiss.