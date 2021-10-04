Ethan Robson slides in on Josh Scowen when MK Dons beat Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK last weekend.

MK Dons and Wycombe Wanderers will likely look a lot different on Tuesday night (7pm) than they did when the sides met in the league a little over a week ago.

The two Buckinghamshire sides will lock horns for the second time this season at Stadium MK tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy. Dons won their opening encounter against Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium, while Aston Villa U21s dealt a defeat 3-1 to Gareth Ainsworth’s side at Adam’s Park last month.

Both the Wycombe boss and Dons’ head coach Liam Manning are likely to rotate their squads for the game, giving minutes to fringe players while resting key first team players after a hectic start to the League One season. Dons though will not have a game for 11 days following the final whistle after the postponement of their game with AFC Wimbledon, which was due to be played this Saturday.

Since Dons’ 1-0 win over the Chairboys, they have drawn and lost in League One while Wycombe have won both of their games and climbed above their county rivals into fifth spot as Dons dropped from third to sixth.

Tuesday will be the 13th meeting between the sides, with Dons winning six of them, three draws and three Wycombe victories. The last time the sides met in this competition was in November 2019 at Stadium MK. Already through, Dons lost 2-1 to a stoppage time Josh Parker winner after Kieran Agard and Giles Phillips were sent off.

Christopher Pollard takes charge of the game, only his second outing of the season. Last term, he dished out 83 yellow cards and eight reds in his 25 games. His last Dons game was in this competition last season - the 3-1 home win over Northampton Town.