MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers: Form, odds and stats before the Bucks derby

Rhys Healey holds off former Dons loanee David Wheeler Wycombe Wanderers last came to Stadium MK in February 2020.

Local bragging rights will be rekindled on Saturday when Wycombe Wanderers head to Stadium MK to take on MK Dons.

The two Buckinghamshire sides have made excellent starts to the season, with Dons in third, while Wycombe sit fifth after suffering relegation from the Championship last term.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side though have had a tough time of it of late across all competitions. In their last five matches, they have lost three and won just once. Their most recent result came on Tuesday night when they were humbled 6-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad in the Carabao Cup.

The sides last met in 2019/20 - the year Wycombe secured promotion to the Championship while Dons managed to stay up by the skin of their teeth. In three games that season, Wycombe won at Adams Park and then at Stadium MK in the EFL Trophy, while Dons were victorious at home in the league meeting. Overall, Dons have won five of 11 meetings to Wycombe’s three.

Referee Scott Oldham takes charge of the game at Stadium MK on Saturday. Making his 10th outing of the season, Oldham has booked 19 players and sent off one. He last took charge of Dons during the 5-0 thumping of Swindon in April.

Dean Treleaven and Richard Morris will run the lines with Fourth Official Anthony Da Costa.