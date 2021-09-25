MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers: Get the latest from Stadium MK

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth

Since suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have made a strong start to life back in League One and head to Stadium MK fifth.

Dons meanwhile sit third after extending their unbeaten run to seven matches under head coach Liam Manning, most recently thumping Gillingham 4-1 at Priestfield last Saturday.

“It will be a really difficult game,” said Manning yesterday. “From the outside, you can see they've got a group of players that is strong together, culturally they buy into what they're trying to do.