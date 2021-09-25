MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers: Get the latest from Stadium MK

It's the Buckinghamshire Derby at Stadium MK as MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers.

Saturday, 25th September 2021

MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers at Stadium MK this afternoon

Today's team sheets in full

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

Wycombe's team to face MK Dons

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

MK Dons team news

Tennai Watson

One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Tennai Watson replaces Peter Kioso at right wing-back.

Team: Fisher, Watson, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harie, O’Riley, Robson, Twine, Boateng, Parrott

Subs: Ravizzoli, Kasumu, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Kioso, Watters

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

Dons won't be taking the knee

It is part of the EFL’s anti-discrimination message to take the knee ahead of kick-off, but MK Dons will be making a different gesture at the start of today’s game.

There has to be sanctions and the repercussions and everyone is waiting for that to happen. How long does it go on for before things change?

Liam Manning

“I’m in full support of the group here, and we 100 per cent want to show we’re united against it, but what’s next?”

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

Good news on the injury front for MK Dons

David Kasumu has missed all but MK Dons’ opening game of the season in the Carabao Cup after picking up a hamstring injury against Bournemouth. Head coach Liam Manning said he may feature against Wycombe on Saturday

David Kasumu is set to play a part for MK Dons this afternoon after returning from a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old has missed the last nine games but Liam Manning confirmed he was set to play a part in the game against Wycombe today.

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

A battle at the right end of League One

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth

Since suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have made a strong start to life back in League One and head to Stadium MK fifth.

Dons meanwhile sit third after extending their unbeaten run to seven matches under head coach Liam Manning, most recently thumping Gillingham 4-1 at Priestfield last Saturday.

“It will be a really difficult game,” said Manning yesterday. “From the outside, you can see they've got a group of players that is strong together, culturally they buy into what they're trying to do.

“They're in a good run too, so they're a difficult team. They don't carry many egos either it seems. We're expecting another difficult game.”

Saturday, 25 September, 2021

The stats you need to know before the game

Third meets fifth in League One on Saturday

