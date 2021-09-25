MK Dons vs Wycombe Wanderers: Get the latest from Stadium MK
It’s the Buckinghamshire Derby at Stadium MK as MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers.
MK Dons take on Wycombe Wanderers at Stadiunm MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the League One game.
Last updated: Saturday, 25 September, 2021, 14:07
Today’s team sheets in full
Wycombe’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
One change for MK Dons this afternoon as Tennai Watson replaces Peter Kioso at right wing-back.
Team: Fisher, Watson, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harie, O’Riley, Robson, Twine, Boateng, Parrott
Subs: Ravizzoli, Kasumu, Martin, Baldwin, McEachran, Kioso, Watters
Dons won’t be taking the knee
It is part of the EFL’s anti-discrimination message to take the knee ahead of kick-off, but MK Dons will be making a different gesture at the start of today’s game.
Liam Manning
There has to be sanctions and the repercussions and everyone is waiting for that to happen. How long does it go on for before things change?
Why MK Dons will not be taking the knee but making their own gesture instead
“I’m in full support of the group here, and we 100 per cent want to show we’re united against it, but what’s next?”
Good news on the injury front for MK Dons
David Kasumu is set to play a part for MK Dons this afternoon after returning from a hamstring injury. The 21-year-old has missed the last nine games but Liam Manning confirmed he was set to play a part in the game against Wycombe today.
A battle at the right end of League One
Since suffering relegation from the Championship last season, Wycombe have made a strong start to life back in League One and head to Stadium MK fifth.
Dons meanwhile sit third after extending their unbeaten run to seven matches under head coach Liam Manning, most recently thumping Gillingham 4-1 at Priestfield last Saturday.
“It will be a really difficult game,” said Manning yesterday. “From the outside, you can see they've got a group of players that is strong together, culturally they buy into what they're trying to do.
“They're in a good run too, so they're a difficult team. They don't carry many egos either it seems. We're expecting another difficult game.”
The stats you need to know before the game
Third meets fifth in League One on Saturday