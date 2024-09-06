"MK Dons - who do you think you are?": Roy Keane blasts style in Salford defeat

Roy Keane | Getty Images

The Irish pundit did not hold back in his criticism of MK Dons’ performance on Monday night

MK Dons’ lack of urgency in the latter stages of their 1-0 defeat to Salford City on Monday was deemed arrogant by former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane.

The midfielder turned pundit was in attendance at the Peninsiula Stadium to see Frankie Okoronkwo’s 42nd minute goal separate the sides. But the outspoken Irishman was left bewildered by Dons’ approach to the game, especially in the closing stages.

Desperately needing a goal to get back on level terms, Keane claimed there was an air of arrogance about the pace at which Dons were trying to play, citing goalkeeper Tom McGill walking the ball out from the back.

Speaking on ‘The Overlap’ with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher and Salford City owner Gary Neville, Keane did not shy away from criticising Dons’ lack of urgency.

He said: “Talking about the arrogance of playing out, I was at Salford vs MK Dons. The craziness I find with it is when teams are losing.

“The goalkeeper is coming out taking seven or eight touches with 15 minutes to go. I was going to hang around afterwards to talk to the MK Dons goalkeeper to ask if he knew they were losing.”

He continued: “You know in Americans sports you take a time out, everyone comes over and you go 'lads, we're losing! We have to get the ball down there!'

“MK Dons - who do you think you are? Get it forward.”