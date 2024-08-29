MK Dons will not be a 'billionaire's playground' for new owners

The new owners of MK Dons spoke to supporters on Wednesday night | Jane Russell

Representatives of the new MK Dons owners met with supporters on Wednesday

New chairman Fahad Al Ghanim and the Kuwait-led consortium will not treat MK Dons as a playground to spend money until they get, they insist.

Moath Al Manayes, the chairman’s representative, met with members of MK Dons Supporters Association on Wednesday night as a first meeting with the new owners since taking over the club a little under three weeks ago.

With significant financial backing, the consortium wants see Dons fulfil former chairman Pete Winkelman’s ambitions of playing in the Premier League.

But rather than simply throwing money at the problem, Mr Al Manayes said the process would be a gradual one, highlighting the need to invest in a training ground and in the academy as a priority.

“Pete did a great job in building the stadium and maintaining the club,” Mr Al Manayes said. “It's a Premier League level stadium, and we believe League Two football does not suit the city. The aspiration is to build on Pete's aspirations.

“There have to be improvements made to the club, and the first thing is the training ground. We've got a big stadium, fantastic players and manager, but the club deserves a training ground. We're orking on that, as well as improving the academy. When you improve the academy, you improve the dynamic between the community and the club.”

He continued: “The club will not be a billionaire's playground - no-one wants that. A billionaire comes in, buys so many players, puts debt on the club, the expenditure outweighs the revenue coming in, then they have a change of heart and suddenly the club is left with a bill. That will not happen here.

“We will build gradually and invest in the infrastructure - the training ground, improve the academy from Catagery 3 to Category 2, that's our ambition. With that, we'll fulfil the ambition of the club.”

Mr Al Manayes admitted he asked Mr Al Ghanim why he would choose MK Dons above other clubs, adding: “He said he liked the community. He has a house here, he has family here. It's not only about football, but about the community.”