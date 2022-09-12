MK Dons will return to action on Tuesday against Bolton Wanderers
The EFL have confirmed fixtures will be played this week
MK Dons will return to action tomorrow night, taking on Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK following the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.
Football throughout the home nations was postponed over the weekend, but the schedule is set to return this week, the EFL have confirmed.
An EFL statement confirmed: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.
“With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.”