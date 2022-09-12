MK Dons will return to action on Tuesday against Bolton Wanderers

MK Dons will return to action tomorrow night, taking on Bolton Wanderers at Stadium MK following the death of Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

Football throughout the home nations was postponed over the weekend, but the schedule is set to return this week, the EFL have confirmed.

An EFL statement confirmed: “A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.