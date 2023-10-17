News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

MK Dons Women hit Long Crendon for six to progress in County Cup

The County Cup holders made light work of their second round game

By Toby Lock
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

MK Dons Women cruised into the third round of the FA Berks & Bucks County Cup with a thumping 6-0 win over Long Crendon on Sunday.

The holders made light work of their second round defence, with Charlie Bill’s side scoring five second-half goals to be put into the hat for the third round after getting a bye to this stage.

Despite their winning margin, Dons had to wait until first-half stoppage time to open the scoring, Annalise Jacovides prodding home after a goalmouth scramble with the last kick before the break.

Most Popular

The second-half though kicked open the floodgates, with Zoe Creaney doubling Dons’ advantage not long after the restart, before Lily Dolling made it 3-0 four minutes later.

With the hosts shellshocked by Dons’ quick-fire double, matters for them were made worse when an own goal, turned past their own keeper, made it 4-0.

Lucy Wood, not long returned after a lengthy spell on the treatment table, would get her reward when she beat her marker, and then the keeper after bursting through one-on-one to make it five.

A second own-goal from Long Crendon would complete the rout for Dons, wrapping up the comprehensive victory for the visiting side.

Related topics:WorkHome