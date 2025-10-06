"Momentum is massive": Back-to-back wins will give Dons a big boost

The MK Dons midfielder hopes momentum will continue to build

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Putting together a run of wins will help MK Dons both in the league table and with their mentality, according to Will Collar.

The 3-2 triumph over Gillingham on Saturday was a the first time Dons have won back-to-back games since last December, and only the fourth time they have won at Stadium MK in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After scoring his first goal for the club in the win over Shrewsbury Town last week, Collar put in a strong performance in the centre of the park against Gills, and put it on a plate for Callum Paterson to make it 3-0 with 21 minutes to go.

Though the end to the game allowed the visitors a sniff of a point thanks to two late goals, Collar believes picking up back-to-back wins will start to give everyone at the club more belief.

“Momentum is massive in this league,” he said. “If you can get good unbeaten runs going, it’s so good for the mentality of the group. Things can change quickly in this league, if you can build a run, get some momentum, you can find yourself in a really good place.”

Talking about the game, Collar continued: “I thought we started really well today, which is something we talked about before the game. I don’t think Gillingham really troubled us in the first-half, we got into good positions and the gaffer said we had eight shots in the first half-an-hour. We wanted to start quickly, and it showed in the result in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first goal gave us a platform to build-off. It gave us a foothold. We knew they’d come out strong in the second-half and we dealt with them well for the most part. The last five or ten minutes were a lot more uncomfortable than we wanted it to be but we dug in.

“We looked really dangerous on the counter, we want to look better on the ball than we did in the second-half but we have pace and quality in the team and it showed in the goals we scored.”