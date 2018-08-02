Moore adds to goalkeeping roster at MK Dons

MK Dons have completed their 10th signing of the summer, landing goalkeeper Stuart Moore from Swindon Town.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at the County Ground, but as a player under 24, Dons have paid the Robins a compensation fee for his services next season.

The keeper played 10 times for Swindon last season, having also played eight times for Luton Town.

“I’m very pleased to be here,” Moore told iFollow MK Dons: “It’s nice to get it done before the season starts and now I’m very much looking forward to getting going.

“Everyone knows that MK Dons is a massive Club and it’s great to be a part of that. Speaking to the manager and to Mel [Gwinnett] about the ambition of the club and hunger to do well and succeed - I want to be part of that.

“I’ve met the goalkeepers here and they seem really good lads and are two good goalkeepers. I know we are going to push each other and competition is always good.”

First Team Coach Mel Gwinnett said of the new goalkeeper: “Stuart is a young keeper that I first became aware of during my time at Exeter City. The thing that struck me with him was how positive he was off his line and how he liked to dominate his box.

“He’s very competent. and is a keeper that at the age of 23, can only develop and improve.”