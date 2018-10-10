Moore disappointed to concede three more

It was a bittersweet night for Stuart Moore as he returned to former club Luton Town on Tuesday.

After a turbulent loan spell at Kenilworth Road in 2017, Moore signed for Dons in the summer.

His two Checkatrade Trophy appearances this season have seen him pull off some excellent saves, but come away with six goals against his name all the same.

Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat to the Hatters was through little fault of his, beaten from the spot for the first, the second was fired through a crowd and the third a tap in after a good stop to deny Luton’s initial effort.

“It’s a bittersweet one for a keeper – it’s nice to be busy and have a chance to make saves, but I hate conceding goals.

“At the end of the day, I’d rather have nothing to do, keep the ball out and keep a clean sheet. It means the lads in front of me did their jobs and it makes it a lot easier for me.

“I had a lot to do tonight, they tested me a lot.

“It’s frustrating, it’s never nice to concede three goals and lose. It was a difficult game, but it is what it is – it’s minutes which is what I need.

“Hopefully I get to play again and there will be a more positive outcome.”

Moore, who joined in the summer from Swindon, has been a regular on the bench behind Lee Nicholls this season, and believes the current goalkeeping unit, alongwith Wieger Sietsma too, is keeping everyone on their toes.

He said: “I’m really enjoying it, I’ve fit right in. We have a great goalkeeping set up, every day we’re working hard to push each other. Hopefully I’ll be here a lot longer. We’re lucky here with the keepers, not only in terms of ability but personality-wise too. We’re all very open.”