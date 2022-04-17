Moore heaps praise on Bannan after standout Dons performance

Barry Bannan ran the length of the field to celebrate his outrageous strike against MK Dons in front of the Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

Barry Bannan lived up to his Player of the Year nomination on Saturday against MK Dons, according to Shffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

Few goals will come more spectacularly or indeed speculatively than Bannan’s, lashing in a 35-yard stunner past Jamie Cumming to make it 3-0 after just half-an-hour at Stadium MK, having already played a key part in goals for both Saido Berahino and Lee Gregory before too.

Bannan, nominated for the League One honour alongside MK Dons’ Scott Twine - who also provided and assist and a goal in the 3-2 thriller - played an integral part for Wednesday before coming off late in the day.

Read More Twine has come a long way since ‘hopeless’ Swindon Town performance against Dons

And that performance from the 32-year-old lived up to the billing, according to his boss.

“It was an exceptional goal from Baz, it really was.” said Moore afterwards. “He’s bang in form, he’s committed and it’s no surprise he’s up for the League One Player of the Season.

“Some of his goals this season have been breathtaking. But his all-round play has been brilliant and he drives the team on. To have the awareness to see that opportunity tonight, and then to have the technical ability to take it on, it was absolutely superb.

“It’s fitting that it was the winning goal and he can be delighted with his performance tonight.”

On the game, Moore continued: “The game had a bit of everything and I’m pleased we got the three points. We had a week to work towards this game and we knew we didn’t want MK Dons to settle down in the first half, because we know the patterns they can do when they find their rhythm.