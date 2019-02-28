Moore's mental game ensured he was ready for Dons call-up

Sitting on the bench was a tough test of goalkeeper Stuart Moore's mental resolve.

The 24-year-old has been a part of Dons' turnaround in form as they have picked up three wins in a row, including two clean sheets after replacing Lee Nicholls in goal.

Having only played cup games for the first team since arriving in the summer, Moore said remaining sharp is one of the biggest challenges for a goalkeeper ahead of his call-up for the game against Newport two weeks ago.

He said: "As a goalkeeper, it's a difficult position to be in. If you're not playing, you have to look to get game time elsewhere, and for me it was the U23s games. I knew, once I got my chance, I'd be ready. It's difficult because as an outfield player, you can just come into games. It's different for a keeper.

"You're sat on the bench and you will only get your chance through injury, suspension or a drop in form. No-one wants to lose their place, and you never wish ill on anyone but you just have to be ready for your chance.

"We were in a sticky spot and we knew we'd get out of it, we'd just have to win and we've gone on to win a couple more. It has lifted the confidence and we're looking forward to the next game now."

Moore was called upon for the game at Newport two weeks ago

With Nicholls dropped after a string of errors, Moore said: "Lee has been different class with me, his attitude has been brilliant, he still works hard in training and he has been really supportive. The whole group here is very supportive, there is no bad blood there."