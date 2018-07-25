Moore-Taylor 'already very assured' in Dons' back line

Jordan Moore-Taylor may not be the most conventional centre back in League 2, but Paul Tisdale hopes he can be the most important one for MK Dons this season.

The 24-year-old was Tisdale's captain at Exeter City last season, racking up just shy of 200 appearances at St James' Park.

Like Tisdale and the new Dons backroom staff, Moore-Taylor is still suffering from the disappointment of back-to-back play-off final defeats with the Grecians, but has slotted in at the back for his new club almost seamlessly, drawing plaudits from his new supporters in the stands already.

Certainly not the biggest to play the position, what Moore-Taylor has shown already is that he is strong, great in the air and organises the back line well. From barking orders to the less experienced Finn Tapp at St Neots, to playing side-by-side with George Williams - a defender of similar age, experience and stature - on Tuesday night against Ipswich, Moore-Taylor has already shown to be a very astute capture.

"I have full confidence in him," said Tisdale. "Often when you are out on a limb in Devon, the players possibly aren't readily viewed as in the rest of the country. I was very keen to get here because I think he can add something. Already you can see he's very assured. He's very strong and has a lot of experience for a 24-year-old.

"I don't look at football as conventionally as others. Can he keep the ball out the net, help put it in the other net and read the game quickly? He's 5 ft 11, maybe 6ft. People like taller centre backs, but he is in the right place at the right time, he's tough as well.

Jordan Moore-Taylor in action against Ipswich Town

"But any signing is a only good signing when he's been consistent for a long period. It's early days, but he's shown already the ability and capability he has. Now we have to turn it into a long season before we can call it a good signing."