Moore-Taylor and Houghton continue to impress manager Tisdale

MK Dons kept a third consecutive cleansheet away at Crewe on Saturday, and it was thanks in no large part to Jordans Moore-Taylor and Houghton.

Both summer acquisitions for Paul Tisdale, the pair played a huge role in the 0-0 draw at the Alexandra Stadium as Dons' undefeated start to the season was extended to four games.

Moore-Taylor in particular has drawn praise from the Dons fans, and Tisdale says their performances of late have shown why he was eager to bring the pair to Stadium MK.

"(More-Taylor) seems to be in the right place more often than now, he's strong and an use the ball really well. I've been really pleased how he has settled, he has been a really good acquisition for the team and he compliments players around him. Jordan Houghton in front of him is almost an extension of that position.

"They were two players I was quick to bring to Milton Keynes and they've both settled really well and will show what assets they will be for this team."

While Tisdale's side has been tight at the back, they were short of goals at Crewe but created the better opportunities in front of goal and played the more attractive football in midfield too.

Jordan Moore-Taylor

Tisdale continued: "I'm trying to play football the way I see it. I'm asking them to commit to a flow that I appreciate and I think best serves a team to win games. There is no intent to change anything, but I want to use the personality I see. They need to be fit, play forward, attack, commit and be positive. There will be mistakes, but if we're purposeful and positive, I'll support them no matter whether we win, lose or draw.