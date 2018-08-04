Moore-Taylor warns to expect more battles as League 2 progresses

MK Dons have a lengthening injury list after their trip to Oldham on Saturday and Jordan Moore-Taylor has warned of even more physical battles to come in League 2.

Jordan Houghton needed stitches at half time, while Robbie Simpson, Peter Pawlett and Callum Brittain all picked up knocks and Conor McGrandles was taken to hospital after the game for an eye injury as Dons held on to win 2-1 at Boundary Park.

Moore-Taylor, experienced at League 2 level with Exeter City, was pleased to hold on for the win after goals from Kieran Agard and Ryan Harley saw them through, but warned of the physicality of League 2 football.

"Everyone knows wht to expect at this level," he said. "We'll play teams who want to play football, we'll play teams who want to get it up front as quick as they can. We'll have ot stand up to it and prepare right for when Saturday comes.

"You play your own game first and foremost, then react to what they do. We've played for long enough with each other now, we're adapting but we're disappointed not to keep the clean sheet.

"We are going to have to battle really hard in this league. Teams want to get about you and put you under pressure.

"It was a battle and I think we stood up to it well. We played our football at the start, went 2-0 up and then it was a slog. I thought we defended really well come the end.

"It was nice to go 2-0 up, obviously we wanted a third and it would have been nice to keep a clean sheet but we've got the win and that's what we came here for.

"There's always pressure on the defence when you're at 2-1, we didn't have the comfort of a two or three goal lead. It was backs to the wall, and thanks fully we held out.

"I really enjoyed it, I thought he lads did really well, we battled really well and that's what we'll have to do if we want to be successful."