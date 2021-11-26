Morcambe vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Morecambe’s Globe Arena

After a midweek away trip, MK Dons are back on the road again on Saturday when they take on Morecambe.

Steve Robinson’s side sit 19th in League One, with two wins in their last 10 matches.

They came from 2-0 down on Tuesday night at the Globe Arena to salvage a point against Charlton Athletic, but have had mixed fortunes at home, with three wins, three defeats and three draws this season.

Following their 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, Dons also have the same record away from home in their nine matches.

There have been just four matches between the sides down the years, with Dons winning two of them. Their last trip to the Globe Arena was a bizarre encounter in March 2019. In heavy winds in League Two , Dons fell 3-0 down before two Kieran Agard goals in six minutes threatened a comeback before Aaron Collins’ 86th minute goal made sure of the result as Morecambe claimed a 4-2 victory.

Rebecca Welch takes charge of the game - her first Dons game and her first League One outing too. In seven games this season, she has shown 22 yellow cards but kept the red in the pocket. Kevin Mulraine and David Avent will run the lines with Fourth Official Martin Coy.