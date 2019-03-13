More defensive injury woes for Dons

Injury to Joe Walsh has given MK Dons another defensive headache.

With Jordan Moore-Taylor, Baily Cargill, Mitch Hancox and George Williams now joined by the Welsh defender on the sidelines, manager Paul Tisdale has been forced into using midfielder Jordan Houghton at centre back recently.

Russell Martin

Russell Martin, one of the three fit defenders left, said as much as consistency is preferred in the back line, injuries are a problem all teams have to overcome.

"You want continuity, of course," he said. "Jordan has done well when he's stepped in, he did well on Saturday and changed things for us, but it's one of those things.

"It has disrupted the flow, especially losing Joe Walsh who was a mainstay of the team while we were doing well. You want people fit and well, and hopefully they're starting to return and we hope it will give the manager fresh options. But you have to deal with these things whilst we have got injuries,and I think we've dealt with it well.

"Hopefully we will have a couple of people fit on Saturday, but if not, people need to be ready and step in."